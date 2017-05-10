NOPD: Construction site burglary suspects identified

Two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary at a construction site in the 900 block of Brooklyn Street have been identified, according to New Orleans Police Department reports.

The victim told police he left a residential construction site around 6 p.m. Friday.

When he returned the following morning he discovered approximately $3,000 worth of ceramic and mosaic tiles were missing from the site.

After an investigation, Dwayne Jones, 25, and Craig Wright, 42, were identified as suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts Jones or Wright is asked to contact Detective LaTrell W. Boutte or any Fourth District Property Crimes Detective at 504-658-6040.

