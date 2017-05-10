Ed Orgeron consumes an eye-popping amount of energy drinks

Ed Orgeron is a huge fan of energy drinks. (Brett Duke, Nola.com)Some local New Orleans high school coaches aren't sure of an LSU boycott

LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron is no doubt a one-of-a-kind personality. His intensity and energy are infectious to his team and Tiger fans. Well, now we know where he might get some of that added energy.

On the Dan Le Batard show this morning he was asked how many Monster energy drinks does he drink a day. The answer was mind-blowing.

"When I'm drinking them, I might go 8-10," said Ed Orgeron. “If we’re gonna do something here at LSU, we do it full speed, my man.”

Ed Orgeron says when he's drinking, he'll have 8-10 energy drinks a day: "If we do something LSU we're going to do it full speed." pic.twitter.com/ecea92OAyR — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 10, 2017

LSU opens their season September 2nd in Houston against Brigham Young. Unfortunately for Orgeron, it's the Advocare Kickoff Classic at Reliant Stadium, no Monster affiliation.

