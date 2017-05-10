David: Rain expected Friday

Our stretch of sunny and dry days will end by Friday. Humidity and clouds will be on the increase during the day on Thursday.

A weak cool front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday. Severe weather is not expected but there could be a few brief downpours with the heavier storms. Sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead to next week it appears that we will stay dry but the summer humidity will try to move in and this time it could stick around.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.