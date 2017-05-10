Second Legal Setback this week for Confederate Monument Supporters

Supporters of one of the Confederate-era monuments were dealt a second setback in three days, but the group said the fight is not over yet.more>>
Supporters of one of the Confederate-era monuments were dealt a second setback in three days, but the group said the fight is not over yet.more>>
Our stretch of sunny and dry days will end by Friday.more>>
Our stretch of sunny and dry days will end by Friday.more>>
Orgeron's intensity and energy are infectious to his team and Tiger fans. Well, now we know where he might get some of that added energy.more>>
Orgeron's intensity and energy are infectious to his team and Tiger fans. Well, now we know where he might get some of that added energy.more>>
Approximately $3,000 worth of ceramic and mosaic tiles were taken from the site.more>>
Approximately $3,000 worth of ceramic and mosaic tiles were taken from the site.more>>
The town council accepted a $1.7 billion bid for emergency repairs.more>>
The town council accepted a $1.7 billion bid for emergency repairs.more>>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.more>>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.more>>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.more>>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.more>>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.more>>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.more>>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.more>>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.more>>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.more>>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.more>>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.more>>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.more>>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.more>>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.more>>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.more>>