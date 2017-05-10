Zurik: With colonoscopies, the worst pain comes with the bill

We found several local hospitals that try to hide information about how much it costs you for a visit. But one consumer sums up her feelings about that practice with a single word: "Angry."more>>
We found several local hospitals that try to hide information about how much it costs you for a visit. But one consumer sums up her feelings about that practice with a single word: "Angry."more>>
The paperwork we get from our healthcare providers should easily outline the cost of our healthcare coverage. For many in the metro area, though, the answers remain hidden in a complex language of letters and numbers.more>>
The paperwork we get from our healthcare providers should easily outline the cost of our healthcare coverage. For many in the metro area, though, the answers remain hidden in a complex language of letters and numbers.more>>
Two years ago, Glenn's doctor prescribed physical therapy at a North Shore clinic for a painful shoulder. With a follow-up visit to a different therapist, he learned a vital lesson about healthcare cost savings the hard way.more>>
Two years ago, Glenn's doctor prescribed physical therapy at a North Shore clinic for a painful shoulder. With a follow-up visit to a different therapist, he learned a vital lesson about healthcare cost savings the hard way.more>>
A joint investigation by FOX 8, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune and ClearHealthCosts.more>>
A joint investigation by FOX 8, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune and ClearHealthCosts.more>>
United Airlines has apologized after a heated exchange between a would-be passenger and a customer service agent was recorded Saturday morning at the Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.more>>
United Airlines has apologized after a heated exchange between a would-be passenger and a customer service agent was recorded Saturday morning at the Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.more>>
Mizado Latin Kitchen, known for its unique blend of Mexican-meets-South American style food, with a pinch of Asian influence, is closing June 4.more>>
Mizado Latin Kitchen, known for its unique blend of Mexican-meets-South American style food, with a pinch of Asian influence, is closing June 4.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.more>>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.more>>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.more>>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a Christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.more>>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.more>>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.more>>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.more>>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.more>>
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.more>>
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.more>>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.more>>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.more>>
A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.more>>
A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>