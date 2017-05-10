Mother searches for teenage son who was last seen leaving school

Nyrone Jackson, 17, last seen May 9. Anyone who can help find him should call the NOPD (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a juvenile who went missing from the 2000 block of Fourth Street this week.

Nyrone Jackson’s mother told police her son was last seen when he was dismissed from school on May 9. The 17-year-old is described as a black male, 5’7” tall, weighing about 146 pounds. He was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a black shirt with a multi-colored design on the front and black tennis shoes. A picture of Jackson is attached to this article.

Anyone who knows where Nyrone Jackson may be is asked to call NOPD detectives at (504) 658-6060.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.