JP student faces down ACT for the first time - and gets perfect score

Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy sophomore Christian Otero made the most of his first ACT. Otero scored a perfect 36 when he took the test in February.more>>
New Orleans Police asked the public’s assistance in finding a juvenile who went missing from the 2000 block of Fourth Street this week.more>>
Supporters of one of the Confederate-era monuments were dealt a second setback in three days, but the group said the fight is not over yet.more>>
Our stretch of sunny and dry days will end by Friday.more>>
Orgeron's intensity and energy are infectious to his team and Tiger fans. Well, now we know where he might get some of that added energy.more>>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.more>>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.more>>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.more>>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
