JP student faces down ACT for the first time - and gets perfect score

Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy sophomore Christian Otero made the most of his first ACT. Otero scored a perfect 36 when he took the test in February.

“Christian came to us in sixth grade and I could tell then he was an exceptional student,” said Patrick Taylor Academy Principal Jamie Zapico. “He has a strong work ethic, collaborates well with others and goes above and beyond to excel in his academic courses.”

Otero said he had a feeling while he was taking the test that he’d have a high score, but he didn’t think it would be a 36.

“It’s a pretty big accomplishment to me,” he said. “I’m proud of it and think it will have a big impact on my future.”

Otero participates in Mu Alpha Theta and National Honor Society at his school. He’s also part of the soccer, cross country, and track teams. He’s interested in studying chemistry or chemical engineering at MIT.

On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2016, only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, math, reading and science. ACT test scores are accepted by all major U.S. colleges.

