Antonio Joseph will see the football field a lot for Riverdale in 2017

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
Donte' Jackson electrified crowds with his amazing speed and moves. His game-breaking abilities netted him a scholarship to LSU. Now the Rebels possess another offensive weapon that's turning heads in Jefferson, Antonio Joseph.more>>
Donte' Jackson electrified crowds with his amazing speed and moves. His game-breaking abilities netted him a scholarship to LSU. Now the Rebels possess another offensive weapon that's turning heads in Jefferson, Antonio Joseph.more>>
Orgeron's intensity and energy are infectious to his team and Tiger fans. Well, now we know where he might get some of that added energy.more>>
Orgeron's intensity and energy are infectious to his team and Tiger fans. Well, now we know where he might get some of that added energy.more>>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.more>>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.more>>
LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.more>>
LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.more>>