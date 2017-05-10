Antonio Joseph will see the football field a lot for Riverdale in 2017

Donte' Jackson electrified crowds with his amazing speed and moves. His game-breaking abilities netted him a scholarship to LSU. Now the Rebels possess another offensive weapon that's turning heads in Jefferson, Antonio Joseph. SEC schools are keeping tabs on the running back, and he's got Jackson on his side as an advisor.

"Just stay focused, and do what you do best," said Joseph. "I got to worry about my team and stuff. Be at practice, make sure my grades straight. Make sure I do good on my ACT scores. He makes sure I do good, he's on me a lot. He's trying to make sure I do great."

And just like Jackson, Joseph's talents will be utilized very frequently by Riverdale.

"Wow, just looking at him, seeing his physical prowess, he's a specimen," said Riverdale Head Coach Willie Brooks, Jr. "I'm going to use him all over the football field. We're going to do some things with him, he's a great pass-catcher. His athleticism and physicality is kind of unique in high school football."

This is Brooks' first head coaching job since a 10-year stint at Helen Cox. Last season he was an assistant at De La Salle, but feels re-energized taking the head gig with the Rebels.

"Riverdale is a real good fit for me. It's almost like starting a program again. Coming in, the kids are so enthused, they rejuvenate me. I'm very enthusiastic about our journey," said Brooks.

Riverdale concludes their spring football with their spring game Thursday at East Jefferson High School. They take on Lusher and KIPP Rennaisance.

