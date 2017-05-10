New bicycle patrols along New Orleans riverfront

Sgt. Cedric Turner, Officer Sean VanCourt and Cpl. Peter Brito participate in the Harbor Police Department’s inaugural bicycle patrol. (Source: Port of New Orleans)

The Port of New Orleans initiated bicycle patrols today aimed at increasing security from Mardi Gras World to the French Market.

"We have worked on this plan for some time at the direction of the Port's President and CEO Brandy Christian – aimed at increasing our officers' visibility and providing a safe and secure riverfront for our guests," said Harbor Police Chief Robert S. Hecker. "We believe this endeavor will do just that."

The Port says several Harbor Police officers were recently certified as bicycle patrol officers.

The new bike patrols are a coordinated effort between the NOPD, the Audubon Nature Institute, French Market Association and the New Orleans Steamboat Company.

"We are pleased to offer this service to our neighbors along the downtown Riverfront area and are committed to providing a safe and secure environment throughout all of our jurisdiction," Christian said.

Port officials say the patrols coincide with the beginning of Maritime Month that is celebrating the theme "Your Working River."

