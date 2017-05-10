Job fair this Friday

Job seekers are invited to apply for jobs this Friday, May 12 in Kenner.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Foundation and the City of Kenner host the 2017 Spring Job Fair and Community Expo.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Hispanic Resource Center located at 4312 Florida Avenue in Kenner.

"We're excited to bring this event to the local community. This job fair will bridge the gap between the businesses that need employees and the people that are looking for better opportunities," said Mayra Pineda, HCCL President.

"It is always exciting when the Kenner Hispanic Resource Center is able to collaborate with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana and many of the well-known businesses in our community such as Home Depot, Sam's Club, Hilton, State Farm, etc. … who on May 12th will have information regarding their services as well as job prospects and volunteer opportunities," said Rebeca Hasbún with the City of Kenner Hispanic Resource Center.

Candidates will be able to speak with Human Resource representatives and complete job applications.

For more information, contact Leslie Long at llong@hccl.biz or call (504) 305-5901.

