LSU eager to bounce back from midweek setback

LSU lost the momentum of their series win over South Carolina when they lost their sixth midweek game of the season to South Alabama Tuesday. The Tigers have a short layoff before returning to play Thursday night against Auburn in Baton Rouge.

Coach Paul Mainieri's team is still just one game back of first place in the SEC and have a chance to control their destiny, depending on how they fare this weekend, since they travel to league-leading Mississippi State in the final weekend of the regular season. Senior shortstop Kramer Robertson is preaching this mindset, "All we can do is control what we do this weekend and our effort this weekend. We have to remember that we're in a good place in the SEC and right where we want to be with a chance to win it and win the SEC West."

Brother Martin product Greg Deichmann hit his 16th home run of the season Tuesday night but didn't like how the team's intensity dipped after building a 5-1 lead over USA. "The biggest thing is just focus throughout the game, said Deichmann. "We kind of talked about it today in the weight room, just bringing that focus from the first pitch to the last pitch and I think you can see that's something you could see that just fell off last night."

First pitch Thursday is set for 6:30 PM.

