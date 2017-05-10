Roger Cador details retirement plans

Roger Cador has been at the helm of Southern's baseball program since 1985 but the Jaguars Hall of Fame member announced Wednesday that his run will come to an end soon.

Speaking to WAFB reporter Jacques Doucet, Cador said that 2018 will be his last season. "My goal is that I'll be back next year and coach one more year, which is what I said at the beginning of the year that I wanted to get the program out of the APR, the NCAA sanctions, then turn it over to the next coach, who could have his full allotment of scholarships and not have the sanctions over his head," said Cador.

In 32 seasons, Cador has amassed a record of 865-516-1. When asked if he would be sad about his career coming to a close, he emphatically responded, "It'll be a happy day. There is no sadness, when you've been able to do this, as long as I have. To have had the joy and success, it will be a wonderful occasion."

