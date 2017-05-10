NOPD: Woman injured in Algiers shooting

Barricades, city trucks and New Orleans police officers have surrounded the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid City for more than a week, but when it and three other Confederate Era monuments will come down is unclear.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one woman injured.more>>
Hundreds of former First NBC employees who suddenly found themselves working for Whitney Bank could learn by the end of the week if they will have jobs for much longer.more>>
Job seekers are invited to apply for jobs this Friday, May 12 in Kenner.more>>
The Port of New Orleans initiated bicycle patrols today aimed at increasing security from Mardi Gras World to the French Market.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.more>>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.more>>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.more>>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.more>>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.more>>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.more>>
