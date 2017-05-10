NOPD: Woman injured in Algiers shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Woman injured in Algiers shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one woman injured. The incident occurred Wednesday evening in the 1600 block of Holiday Drive. 

Police say that the female victim was arguing with the perpetrator prior to being shot in the chest and arm. The perpetrator remained on scene and was taken into custody by police. 

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

