Monuments' final location after removal remains uncertain

Barricades, city trucks and New Orleans police officers have surrounded the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid-City for more than a week, but when it and three other Confederate-era monuments will come down is unclear.

"I'm not telling you any date," New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. "The time line is when it happens, and it's going to happen sooner rather than later. But we are not going to telegraph that."

In the past, Landrieu has said the monuments will be placed in a warehouse until another location is chosen.

Recently, cities such as Charlottesville, Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland have also voted to remove Confederate-era monuments.

"I think what New Orleans is experiencing right now certainly is not unique," said Tulane Associate Professor of African and English studies Nghana Lewis. "The city is trying to be as honest and critical in reflecting on our history and all of its complexity."

In other countries, monuments of former leaders are displayed with other statues to put them in historical context. Parks displaying dozens of Communist monuments from the Cold War are tourist attractions in Hungary and Russia.

"This means that we are being real about the place that these symbols, the place that they have and should have in our history and the proper location for these symbols,"

Near the Davis monument, a small group continues to protest the removal of the Confederate president's statue. The demonstrators would like the monuments to stay up, but after a judge denied a request to block the removal of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue Wednesday, and with all legal avenues exhausted, those supporting keeping the monuments up have ideas on where the Davis monument should go.

"If it had to come down, which I don't want, with respects to President Jefferson Davis, at least send it to the man's home of Beauvoir in Biloxi, Mississippi," supporter Arlene Barnum said.

"If it's to come down tonight, they can move it to Beauvoir which is in Biloxi, at his last home where his presidential library is...instead of locked up in a dark museum and force somebody to pay $40 to go and look at it," supporter Allen Branch said.

FOX 8 contacted the Beauvoir House and asked if the estate wants the Jefferson Davis monument, but they had no comment on the issue.

