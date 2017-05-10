Lawmakers considering higher GPA requirement for TOPS eligibility

Imagine spending thousands of dollars on a procedure that your insurance company should have given you for free. It may be happening, as we find out in a new installment of Cracking the Code.more>>
Imagine spending thousands of dollars on a procedure that your insurance company should have given you for free. It may be happening, as we find out in a new installment of Cracking the Code.more>>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.more>>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.more>>
Barricades, city trucks and New Orleans police officers have surrounded the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid City for more than a week, but when it and three other Confederate Era monuments will come down is unclear.more>>
Barricades, city trucks and New Orleans police officers have surrounded the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid City for more than a week, but when it and three other Confederate Era monuments will come down is unclear.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one woman injured.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one woman injured.more>>
Hundreds of former First NBC employees who suddenly found themselves working for Whitney Bank could learn by the end of the week if they will have jobs for much longer.more>>
Hundreds of former First NBC employees who suddenly found themselves working for Whitney Bank could learn by the end of the week if they will have jobs for much longer.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.more>>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.more>>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.more>>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.more>>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.more>>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.more>>
A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.more>>