NOPD breaks ground on new 2nd district station

New Orleans Police and city leaders broke ground Wednesday on the new NOPD Second District police station.

The building, which will be located at 3401 Broadway Street will cost $6.3 million dollars.

When it's complete, the 17,000 square-foot facility, will support hundreds of officers and provide service to the Uptown and Carrollton communities.

“Public safety is my number one priority and breaking ground on the new Second District police station is another step in continuing on the right track to making New Orleans safe,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu. “This station will provide our officers with the resources they need and provide better police protection to the residents of the Uptown and Carrollton communities.”



The new facility will replace the current Second District police station on Magazine Street.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said, “We are tremendously excited to see work begin on our new headquarters for the 2nd District command. The new installation is part of our ongoing efforts to revitalize the NOPD’s material resources and invest in creating a 21st century police force ready to serve the people of New Orleans.”

