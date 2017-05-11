Local First Traffic: I-10 west closed on the spillway - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: I-10 west closed on the spillway

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
An accident has closed Interstate 10 west at mile marker 212 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

