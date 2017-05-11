Local First Traffic: I-10 west on the spillway reopens - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: I-10 west on the spillway reopens

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: LaDOTD) (Source: LaDOTD)
(WVUE) -

Interstate 10 west on the Bonnet Carre Spillway has reopened at mile marker 212 after an earlier accident backed up traffic.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly