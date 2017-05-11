Local First Traffic: I-10 west on the spillway reopens

An accident has closed Interstate 10 west at mile marker 212 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.more>>
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.more>>
Imagine spending thousands of dollars on a procedure that your insurance company should have given you for free. It may be happening, as we find out in a new installment of Cracking the Code.more>>
New Orleans Police and city leaders broke ground Wednesday on the new NOPD Second District police station.more>>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
A family returned home safe after a false report that they were abducted.more>>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.more>>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.more>>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.more>>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.more>>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.more>>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
