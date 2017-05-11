Woman shot in Algiers after argument escalates

One woman was arrested after an argument led to a shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Holiday Drive in Algiers.

Police say the victim and 38-year-old Pruieshia Andrew-Manard got into an argument. Manard pulled a gun and shot the victim several times.

Manard remained at the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody by police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

