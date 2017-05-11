Pro-monument group urges citizens to contact lawmakers following removal of Jefferson Davis statue

Crews work to remove the pedestal of the Jefferson Davis monument. (FOX 8)

The Monumental Task Committee, a group fighting to keep the Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans, is urging citizens who support the monuments to contact Louisiana lawmakers in response to the removal of the Jefferson Davis monument.

"We urge our citizens to contact the Louisiana Legislature to encourage them to support HB71 to prevent further destruction of memorials to our veterans," said Pierre McGraw, president of the committee.

The bill would make it illegal for any local government to remove monuments if they memorialize any "historical military figure, historical military event, military organization, or military unit."

The group all so takes issue with the city using “amateur, masked workers in armor, unmarked vehicles and equipment, and with a heavy law enforcement presence.”

Removal of the 106-year-old Jefferson Davis monument started around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Robert E. Lee statue and P.G.T Beauregard statue are still scheduled to be taken down, although it is unclear when that will happen.

The Liberty Place monument was removed several weeks ago.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu called the monuments “an affront to our present, and a bad prescription for our future.”

