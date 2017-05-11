NOPD identifies alleged Irish Channel burglar

The NOPD has identified a suspect in connection with two burglaries in the Irish Channel.



According to an NOPD report, Jawain Robinson, 22, is believed to be responsible for residential burglaries that took place in the 3900 block of Annunciation Street on April 21 and April 24.

Police say Robinson broken Windows to gain entry into both homes. They say he then stole a game system, clothing, and a suitcase.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson please notify Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.