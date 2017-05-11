Ray Nagin appears in federal court for landfill suit deposition

Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin appeared in federal court in New Orleans Thursday after being called for a deposition in a civil suit over a New Orleans East landfill.

The hearing before Magistrate Judge Karen Wells Roby was closed to the media and the public.

Nagin was seen walking down a hallway heading to the courtroom. He moved very slowly, handcuffed and shackled at the feet.

Nagin was wearing a white polo shirt and black pants with dark sneakers.

Nagin is being deposed in a lawsuit filed by Waste Management against River Birch landfill owners Fred Heebe, Jr. and his father in law, Jim Ward.

Court filings show Waste Management's attorneys want to interrogate Nagin over his sudden withdrawal of support for a landfill the company had opened in New Orleans East in April 2006 to help collect debris left in Hurricane Katrina's wake.

The lawsuit claims $20,000 in contributions from River Birch-connected companies to Nagin's struggling reelection campaign prompted his change of heart.

The suit was originally filed in 2011.

Nagin is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of 20 corruption charges.

Nagin will remain in the federal courthouse while this deposition takes place.

When finished, he will be returned to prison in Texas.

