Man duped after bringing woman to his hotel room

New Orleans police detectives are searching for a woman who duped a man out of more than $8,000 worth of stolen property after she went with him to his hotel room in the CBD.

The incident happened early Thursday morning. Police say the victim brought a woman into his hotel room in the 400 block of St. Charles Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

After entering the room, the woman asked the man to go down to the lobby to get something for her. He agreed and left the room. When he returned, the woman was gone and so was $8,800 worth of property. Police say among the things that were taken were two laptop computers, a Fitbit, special ear plugs and other electronic equipment.

If anyone can help identify the subject seen in the above photographs, please contact any Eighth District Property Crimes Detective at 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

