David: Friday storms likely

A weak cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few storms on Friday. There is a marginal risk for a strong to severe storm. The risk would be strong winds and maybe some hail.

Sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. The humidity will drop for the weekend as well.

Looking ahead to next week it appears that the skies will stay dry, but summer-like humidity will start to creep in by the middle of the week.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

