Police: Woman thrown to the ground by robber outside Rouse's

A routine trip to the supermarket turned into anything but that for a woman who was robbed as she and her two young children were about to enter a Slidell supermarket.

Slidell Police say 44-year-old Jimmy Porter was arrested after he attempted to rob the young woman outside the Rouse's Supermarket at 110 Gause Boulevard West Wednesday evening.

Police say the 31-year-old mother was approached by Porter as she headed toward the store entrance. It was outside the entrance where he reportedly warned her that he had a gun and needed money. Detectives say the woman began to scream as she and her children begin running towards the store.

Jimmy Porter then allegedly grabbed the woman’s purse and pulled her to the ground. Police say he continued to threaten the woman while punching and kicking her. Two men reportedly intervened and assisted in detaining Porter.until Slidell officers arrived on the scene. Porter, who lives in Slidell was charged with battery and robbery as well as exposure to the Aids virus.

Police Chief Randy Fandal said, “The quick actions of this mother kept her children safe. I’d like to thank the bystanders that took it upon themselves to intervene and help keep the woman and her children safe. Always be aware of your surroundings.”

