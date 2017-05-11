Construction work impacts another block of Bourbon Street

The improvement work on Bourbon Street moves farther down the street. Beginning Monday, May 15 the city's contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC, will re-route river bound traffic in the 300 block of Bourbon Street between Bienville and Conti. The traffic impact will remain in place for approximately 60-75 days.

The city is working to remove and replace water and drainage lines, repair sewer lines, repave the roadway in concrete and install new sidewalks with curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The city says alternate routes for drivers include Decatur or North Rampart Streets. Signage and traffic control measures will be out to help direct drivers.

The city says the changes in the 300 block of Bourbon are in addition to the closure in the 100 block of Bourbon Street and the lane reductions on Canal Street between Dorsiere and Bourbon Streets.

Click here if you'd like to see a full description of the $6 million project scope.

