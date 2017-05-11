Lawsuit accuses Slidell police officer of coercing woman into sexual relationship

Officer Luke Irwin is accused of forcing a woman into a lengthy sexual relationship through coercion and intimidation. (Source: Nola.com|The Times-Picayune)

A Slidell police officer faces a $3.2 million federal lawsuit.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the suit by a man and wife accuses Officer Luke Irwin of forcing the woman into a lengthy sexual relationship through "coercion and intimidation."

Irwin, Police Chief Randy Fandal, who has been in office since January and former Police Chief Randy Smith, who is now St. Tammany Parish sheriff, are also named as defendants.

Irwin's attorney calls the allegations absolutely not true.

