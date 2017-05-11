LSU starts Auburn series with dominant win thanks to Lange's complete game

Alex Lange continued his hot pitching Thursday night as LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Auburn to begin their weekend series.

Lange delivered his second straight complete game with this one resulting in a win, unlike last week against South Carolina. He fanned nine batters and allowed just five hits on the night.

At the plate, Antoine Duplantis and Nick Coomes both had two hits while Kramer Robertson scored two of the Tigers' four runs. The scoring started with a Greg Deichmann double in the first inning off Auburn's Andrew Mitchell, a Jesuit alumnus making his third start of the season. Mitchell lasted 2.1 innings, giving up all four runs, allowing three hits and walking five batters.

The series resumes Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.