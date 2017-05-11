Business falsely accused of monument removal gets threatening phone calls, online posts

An incorrect social media post went viral and a local company suffered the consequences after the removal of Jefferson Davis monument in New Orleans.

The company is the latest business caught up in the controversy surrounding the Confederate-era monuments, but this time the business has zero connection to the monuments coming down.

"We got phone calls from as far as Germany," the business owner said. "More so local, Texas, Mississippi, Georgia - everybody. It seems that it took off on some of these groups that are opposing the monuments."

FOX 8 is not disclosing the owner's identity nor the name of the company.

"I don't know if someone is going to try to attack my company or my home. I mean, someone went as far as posting a picture of my young daughter and my husband and I next to a post, like, 'these are the people responsible,'" the owner said. "Our company was definitely not involved in any shape or form with the city."

The business owner said her employee was curious which company was taking down the Jefferson Davis monument early Thursday morning and went to the site and parked nearby. Someone in the crowd took a picture of the truck and posted it online saying the company was responsible for the Davis removal.

The incorrect post was from the Facebook page of Mark Cvitanovic, a man who lives in Gretna.

"It listed both my husband and I's names, our company's name and telephone number and some rude things like, 'they'll do anything 24/7 for the right price or something,'" the owner said.

The threats came in from across the country in the form of threatening calls and threatening Facebook posts on the company's unofficial Facebook page. The online posts included some that compared the company to the KKK, Marxists, and hoping that the company goes bankrupt. One post included profanity and said the business owner should be tarred and feathered "you greedy ignorant b****rd."

All of the threatening posts were made based on incorrect information. Now company now has 55 one-star ratings, which is the lowest rating possible.

"The majority of people were nice. I had one lady who was real ugly with me, threatening me, telling me, 'We know it's you.' I said I didn't do it, and she said well you better be able to prove it. I was like, 'OK, how can I prove that?' I don't know who started it on Facebook, so I don't know how to get to the person who started it."



FOX 8 reached out to Cvitanovic on Facebook, but he did not respond. We also went to a house listed to his wife in Gretna, but no one came to the door.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.