NWS: EF0 tornado struck area in Marrero Friday morning

The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado moved through Marrero late Friday morning.

The suffered damage, like a blown down shed, some damaged fences and a trampoline blown on a roof, but most other areas in the metro area escaped damage.

A severe thunderstorm watch was dropped around 1:15 p.m. as nicer weather moved across the state, however there is still a chance of storms Friday evening.

While strong winds moved toward New Orleans, our sister station WAFB in Baton Rouge captured intense video of a funnel cloud in Baton Rouge.

The National Weather Service said it was an EF1 tornado. Power lines are down and there are reports of vehicle and structural damage.

@DavidBernardTV crazy weather at Gerber collision on carronlton ave. pic.twitter.com/D2nETxWy9d — paul (@gleber85) May 12, 2017

Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, but the main line will cross the area between the mid-morning and early afternoon.

Less humidity and more sunshine are in store for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead to next week it appears that the skies will stay dry, but summer-like humidity will start to creep in by the middle of the week.

