NWS: EF0 tornado struck area in Marrero Friday morning

NWS: EF0 tornado struck area in Marrero Friday morning

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado moved through Marrero late Friday morning.

The suffered damage, like a blown down shed, some damaged fences and a trampoline blown on a roof, but most other areas in the metro area escaped damage.

A severe thunderstorm watch was dropped around 1:15 p.m. as nicer weather moved across the state, however there is still a chance of storms Friday evening.

While strong winds moved toward New Orleans, our sister station WAFB in Baton Rouge captured intense video of a funnel cloud in Baton Rouge.

The National Weather Service said it was an EF1 tornado. Power lines are down and there are reports of vehicle and structural damage.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, but the main line will cross the area between the mid-morning and early afternoon.

Less humidity and more sunshine are in store for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. 

Looking ahead to next week it appears that the skies will stay dry, but summer-like humidity will start to creep in by the middle of the week.

