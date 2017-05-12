Tornado warning issued in New Orleans metro area, thousands without power

More than 5,000 Entergy customers around New Orleans were without power around 11:30 a.m., according to the company's website.

Several tornado warnings were issued for the metro area Friday morning, although it appears nothing but heavy rain and some hail developed.

While strong winds moved toward New Orleans, our sister station WAFB in Baton Rouge captured intense video of a funnel cloud in Baton Rouge.

The National Weather Service said it was a tornado. Power lines are down and there are reports of vehicle and structural damage.

@DavidBernardTV crazy weather at Gerber collision on carronlton ave. pic.twitter.com/D2nETxWy9d — paul (@gleber85) May 12, 2017

Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, but the main line will cross the area between the mid-morning and early afternoon.

Less humidity and more sunshine are in store for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead to next week it appears that the skies will stay dry, but summer-like humidity will start to creep in by the middle of the week.

