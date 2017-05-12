Your Weather Authority: Cold front brings chance of scattered showers

A weak cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few storms today.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, but the main line will cross the area between the mid-morning and early afternoon.

There is a marginal risk for a strong to severe storm. The risk would be strong winds and maybe some hail.

Less humidity and more sunshine are in store for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead to next week it appears that the skies will stay dry, but summer-like humidity will start to creep in by the middle of the week.

