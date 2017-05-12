Local First Traffic: Accident closes southbound Causeway - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Accident closes southbound Causeway

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(WVUE) -

A three-car accident has closed the southbound Lake Pontchartrain Causeway at mile marker 16.

Causeway police say there are injuries.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly