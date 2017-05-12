Local First Traffic: Accident closes southbound Causeway

A three-car accident has closed the southbound Lake Pontchartrain Causeway at mile marker 16.
Causeway police say there are injuries.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Causeway police say there are injuries.more>>
Causeway police say there are injuries.more>>
A weak cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few storms today. Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, but the main line will cross the area between the mid-morning and early afternoon. There is a marginal risk for a strong to severe storm. The risk would be strong winds and maybe some hail. Less humidity and more sunshine are in store for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. ...more>>
A weak cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few storms today. Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, but the main line will cross the area between the mid-morning and early afternoon. There is a marginal risk for a strong to severe storm. The risk would be strong winds and maybe some hail. Less humidity and more sunshine are in store for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. ...more>>
In this space last time out, I broke down how tough it is to pick a star quarterback in the NFL draft. For every Tom Brady there's a JaMarcus Russell.more>>
In this space last time out, I broke down how tough it is to pick a star quarterback in the NFL draft. For every Tom Brady there's a JaMarcus Russellmore>>
An incorrect social media post went viral and a local company suffered the consequences after the removal of Jefferson Davis monument in New Orleans.more>>
An incorrect social media post went viral and a local company suffered the consequences after the removal of Jefferson Davis monument in New Orleans.more>>
At any moment when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle just one collision alone can drastically alter your life. It happened to one North Shore mother who is also a St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy.more>>
At any moment when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, just one collision alone can drastically alter your life. It happened to one North Shore mother who is also a St Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputy.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.more>>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.more>>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.more>>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.more>>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.more>>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.more>>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.more>>
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.more>>