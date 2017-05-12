SLIDESHOW: Mother’s Day photos from FOX 8 viewers

When we asked FOX 8 viewers to share photos of their mothers this weekend, they responded overwhelmingly.more>>
A weak cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few storms today. Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, but the main line will cross the area between the mid-morning and early afternoon. There is a marginal risk for a strong to severe storm. The risk would be strong winds and maybe some hail. Less humidity and more sunshine are in store for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. ...more>>
In this space last time out, I broke down how tough it is to pick a star quarterback in the NFL draft. For every Tom Brady there's a JaMarcus Russell.more>>
An incorrect social media post went viral and a local company suffered the consequences after the removal of Jefferson Davis monument in New Orleans.more>>
At any moment when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle just one collision alone can drastically alter your life. It happened to one North Shore mother who is also a St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy.more>>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.more>>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.more>>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.more>>
An active shooter situation has been reported in Kirkersville, Ohio, which is located east of Columbus, and an officer has been shot, according to10TV in Columbus.more>>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.more>>
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.more>>
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.more>>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.more>>
