Police: Houma woman tries to hire hitman to kill husband

Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

The Houma Police Department and St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation on Thursday in reference to the suspected crime.

Detectives said Olivia Marie Rome, 39, of Houma, had written in great detail in her journal of an attempt to hire someone to kill her husband who was living in St. Charles Parish.

From the journal, detectives were able to identify a witness and a suspect. Officers found that the woman had developed a plan and actually approached a person attempting to hire him to carry out the plan to kill her husband.

Based on the investigation, Rome was taken into custody and arrested for one count of solicitation of murder. She is being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

