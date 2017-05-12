NOPD investigates homicide in St. Claude area

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the St. Claude area.

Officers say at least one man was killed at the corner of Louisa St. and St. Claude Ave. around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators have not released the cause of death.

If you have any information about the victim’s death, please call 504-822-1111.

