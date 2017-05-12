Martin Butcher is primed to be the next great QB at Newman

When you think of Newman football, it all starts at the quarterback spot for the Greenies. It started with Peyton Manning in the 90's, more recently with Jay Tyler, who plays for Stanford, and Myles Lapeyre, enrolling at Tulane this fall. Head coach Nelson Stewart has a gift of getting the most out of his signal-callers, and he could possess another big-time talent in Martin Butcher. No career starts under his belt, but the potential is there for success.

"I think he has a chance to be special. Each pedigree is different. Obviously it's great," said Newman Head Football Coach Nelson Stewart. "Obviously Jay and Myles will be playing college football next year, which is unbelievable to even think about. He has the intangibles to do that. I think it's all about him developing his own skill set. I think he has a chance to be an elite quarterback. Lead us hopefully to a lot of wins, and continue off the tradition that we have."

The pressure of being QB1 at Newman is immense, but Butcher appears up to the task.

"I really embrace being the next Newman quarterback. It takes a lot of work, a lot of hard work. Constantly throwing with you receivers, working in the weight room. Trying to embrace it, not hide away from it at all. Work as hard as I can, and try to be the best possible player for me and the team," said Newman quarterback Martin Butcher.

Next up for Newman is a trip to Houma to play Ellender in the spring game. Then this fall they're in one of the toughest districts in the state, with Riverside, Country Day, and St. Charles Catholic.

