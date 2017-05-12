Martin Butcher is primed to be the next great QB at Newman - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Martin Butcher is primed to be the next great QB at Newman

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Martin Butcher's first start at Newman will be in the Greenies 2017 opener. Source: Martin Butcher Twitter Martin Butcher's first start at Newman will be in the Greenies 2017 opener. Source: Martin Butcher Twitter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

When you think of Newman football, it all starts at the quarterback spot for the Greenies. It started with Peyton Manning in the 90's, more recently with Jay Tyler, who plays for Stanford, and Myles Lapeyre, enrolling at Tulane this fall. Head coach Nelson Stewart has a gift of getting the most out of his signal-callers, and he could possess another big-time talent in Martin Butcher. No career starts under his belt, but the potential is there for success.

"I think he has a chance to be special. Each pedigree is different. Obviously it's great," said Newman Head Football Coach Nelson Stewart. "Obviously Jay and Myles will be playing college football next year, which is unbelievable to even think about. He has the intangibles to do that. I think it's all about him developing his own skill set. I think he has a chance to be an elite quarterback. Lead us hopefully to a lot of wins, and continue off the tradition that we have."

The pressure of being QB1 at Newman is immense, but Butcher appears up to the task.

"I really embrace being the next Newman quarterback. It takes a lot of work, a lot of hard work. Constantly throwing with you receivers, working in the weight room. Trying to embrace it, not hide away from it at all. Work as hard as I can, and try to be the best possible player for me and the team," said Newman quarterback Martin Butcher.

Next up for Newman is a trip to Houma to play Ellender in the spring game. Then this fall they're in one of the toughest districts in the state, with Riverside, Country Day, and St. Charles Catholic.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Martin Butcher is primed to be the next great QB at Newman

    Martin Butcher's first start at Newman will be in the Greenies 2017 opener. Source: Martin Butcher TwitterMartin Butcher's first start at Newman will be in the Greenies 2017 opener. Source: Martin Butcher Twitter

    When you think of Newman football, it all starts at the quarterback spot for the Greenies  It started with Peyton Manning in the 90's, more recently with Jay Tyler, who plays for Stanford, and Myles Lapeyre, enrolling at Tulane this fall. Head coach Nelson Stewart has a gift of getting the most out of his signal-callers, and he could possess another big-time talent in Martin Butcher. No career starts under his belt, but the potential is there for success. "I think he has a ...

    more>>

    When you think of Newman football, it all starts at the quarterback spot for the Greenies  It started with Peyton Manning in the 90's, more recently with Jay Tyler, who plays for Stanford, and Myles Lapeyre, enrolling at Tulane this fall. Head coach Nelson Stewart has a gift of getting the most out of his signal-callers, and he could possess another big-time talent in Martin Butcher. No career starts under his belt, but the potential is there for success. "I think he has a ...

    more>>

  • FFF: 5-stars in high school, doesn't mean success in NFL Draft

    FFF: 5-stars in high school, doesn't mean success in NFL Draft

    Speedy Noil was a five-star recruit coming out of Edna Karr. (Source: Nola.com)Speedy Noil was a five-star recruit coming out of Edna Karr. (Source: Nola.com)

    In this space last time out, I broke down how tough it is to pick a star quarterback in the NFL draft. For every Tom Brady there's a JaMarcus Russell.

    more>>

    In this space last time out, I broke down how tough it is to pick a star quarterback in the NFL draft. For every Tom Brady there's a JaMarcus Russell

    more>>

  • LSU starts Auburn series with dominant win thanks to Lange's complete game

    LSU starts Auburn series with dominant win thanks to Lange's complete game

    Source: Brett Duke, NOLA.com | Times-PicayuneSource: Brett Duke, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune

    Alex Lange continued his hot pitching Thursday night as LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Auburn to begin their weekend series. 

    more>>

    Alex Lange continued his hot pitching Thursday night as LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Auburn to begin their weekend series. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly