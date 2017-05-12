Tangipahoa Parish grand jury indicts 12 in fatal jail beating

A Tangipahoa Parish Grand Jury has returned indictments for 12 people in connection with the January beating death of an Independence man in the parish jail.

A Tangipahoa Parish grand jury returned indictments for one count of manslaughter for the following 12 defendants:

Herman Bagent -- 20

Randall Holmes -- 27

Lionel Brister -- 23

Tyquan Davis -- 22

Ronald Faulkner -- 39

Eric Newman -- 18

William Patterson -- 22

Travis Robertson -- 28

Antwon Seymore -- 19

James Milton -- 24

Brent Collins -- 30

One Juvenile

The indictment stems from the January death of 40-year-old Tommy Joe Smith.

On January 30, Smith was attacked and beaten to death by several inmates while in custody at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Perrilloux said arraignments should happen in the next several weeks.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.