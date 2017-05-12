Preparing for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day has several places ready to make mom happy this weekend.

Villere’s Florist is working through what is likely the busiest three-day span of the year, delivering hundreds of bouquets to happy moms and some come with more than flowers.

“We do chocolates, we do balloons, we do candy, we doing extra things, teddy bears,” Mark Villere, who runs the shop, said.

At Robert’s Fresh Market the team of bakers is churning out chocolate dipped strawberries and petit fours for mom.

“For Mother's Day, we're doing the mothers trio which includes strawberries, petit fours, everything you can see, basically we’re trying to make sure that we can fulfill their needs,” Tiffany Kaufman, a baker at the grocery store, said.

The meat-loving mothers might find a treat at Chris’ Specialty Meats, where they make it easy for dads, sons, and daughters to let mom kick back on her special day.

“All moms deserve flowers for sure but they also deserve a day off in the kitchen and we've got everything they need right here easy to make, sides, steak, stuffed chickens, everything. Take a day off!” Rich Graham, owner of Chris’ Specialty Meats said.

Mother’s Day is Sunday.

