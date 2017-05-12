Dry weekend in store; Mother's Day sunny and warm

A dry weekend is in store, but there remains a chance for a few spotty showers and storms into Friday evening. Drier air will work into the area overnight and Saturday.

During the day Saturday, there may still be some passing clouds from time to time, but no rain is expected. The humidity will be a bit lower as well.

Mother's Day will be sunny, warm and dry with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to next week it appears that the skies will stay dry, but summer-like humidity will start to creep in by the middle of the week. By the end of the week it will definitely have an early Summer feel. There's no major chances for rain for at least the next 7 days.

