Former NFL player killed in early morning crash on North Shore

A former NFL football player and Tangipahoa mayor was killed in a motorcycle accident early Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash claimed the lives of Michael Dywane Jackson Dyson, of Tangipahoa, and Destiny Alexus Gordon, 20, of Kentwood.

Troopers said the crash happened while Dyson was riding a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on US 51 around 1 a.m. at a high rate of speed. Gordon was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. As she was backing from a parking space, she backed across both lanes of US 51 into the path of Dyson’s motorcycle.

The motorcycle crashed through the driver’s side door of the Malibu. Both drivers died in the collision.

Troopers said Dyson was wearing a helmet and Gordon was properly restrained.

The investigation is ongoing and blood samples will be examined by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Dyson, better known as Michael D. Jackson when he played for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens as a wide receiver, retired from the league in 1998. He ended his seven-year career with 46 touchdown receptions.

Dyson also served as mayor of his hometown, Tangipahoa, from 2009 – 2013.

Michael Jackson was more than a great player, he was a great man.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2OdcrjjahT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2017

