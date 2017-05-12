NOPD searching for woman who disappeared from Magazine St. hotel

New Orleans police are searching for a woman who was reported missing on May 11.

The NOPD said April Dobbins, 28, was last seen around 10 a.m., on May 11 at a hotel in the 100 block of Magazine Street. Police say the person who reported her missing told them he took luggage from their hotel room to their vehicle, and when he returned, she was gone.

Dobbins is described as a white female, 5’5” tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, short hair and several tattoos. One tattoo on her back reads “Braxton.” Other tattoos include a red, white and blue rose on her left shoulder, two dolphins on her lower back and stars on her sides.

Anyone with information about where Dobbins may be is asked to call NOPD detectives at (504) 658-6080.

