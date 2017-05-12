State, local health officials react to drug-related increase in hepatitis C

The criminal case against Uptown plastic surgeon Ali Sadeghi is over.more>>
State and local health officials react to the federal Centers for Disease Control announcement that the number of new hepatitis C infections nearly tripled between 2010 and 2015, reaching a 15 year high.more>>
Louisiana’s health chief says the pain would be widespread if a state operating budget passed by the Republican-controlled state House becomes law.more>>
“I was incredibly surprised at this practice by the district attorney,” said Katie Schwartzmann with the MacArthur Justice Center. When Schwartzmann learned about a practice used by the New Orleans District Attorney’s office to issue what have been called "fake subpoenas," she said they decided to file a lawsuit.more>>
New Orleans Police search for a woman who was reported missing on May 11.more>>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.more>>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.more>>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.more>>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.more>>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.more>>
Mystic Valley Regional Charter School's policy says students may not have a hairstyle distracting to other students, and hair extensions are not allowed. Parents say it targets black students.more>>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.more>>
