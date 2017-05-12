Remaining charges dismissed against Uptown plastic surgeon - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Remaining charges dismissed against Uptown plastic surgeon

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The criminal case against Uptown plastic surgeon Ali Sadeghi is over. 

Court documents indicate the last charges of second-degree rape and video voyeurism have been dismissed.

Sadeghi has been fighting the allegations for nearly a year. In March, a jury unanimously found him not guilty of video voyeurism.
His attorney declined our request for interview.

