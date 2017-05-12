Local doctor says this is the worst year for allergies he's seen

If it feels like your allergies are worse this year than ever before, they likely are.

Allergies are pretty bad, significantly worse. We are seeing more and more patients coming to clinics both at University Medical Center and LSU Health Clinics," said LSU Health Allergist and Immunologist Dr. Sanjay Kamboj.

Kamboj says he's seeing as much as a 20 percent increase in patients.

"Even elderly people who have lived all their life in New Orleans, they were even here during Katrina, they are having more and more symptoms," said Kamboj.

He says allergy season started in January this year and our mild winter is to blame.

"There have not been any pollen-free days. We don't necessarily have winter down here, that's why we are exposed more and more to pollens," said Kamboj.

And don't count on relief any time soon. Summer will bring grass pollen.

If you're having problems, Dr. Kamboj recommends seeing an allergist to make sure it's actually allergies you're suffering from. And if so, they can determine exactly what you're allergic to.

"A thunderstorm like today, when there is lightening and other thunderstorms, it can actually spread the pollens more," said Kamboj.

Kamboj says right now tree and grass pollens are the big allergens. But overall he says the most common in New Orleans are dust mites and roaches.

