NOPD identifies suspect in the shooting death of local rapper BTY YoungN

The New Orleans Police Department has named a suspect in the shooting death of a local rapper in April.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Darryl Bannister Jr.

Banister is accused of shooting 27-year-old Desmone Jerome who was also known as rapper BTY YoungN.

RELATED: Budding rapper murdered on Airline Highway

Jerome was found shot to death at a gas station in the 9200 block of Airline Highway around 11:15 p.m. on April 29.

Once arrested, Bannister will be charged with second-degree murder.

Police say there is no photo or description of Bannister available at this time.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Bannister or about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Clinton Givens at (504) 658-5300.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.