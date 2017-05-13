Saints expect Unger back in August

After initial reports had Saints center Max Unger out for five months, Sean Payton had a much more optimistic timetable Saturday. Payton said the team expects Unger back in August and is hopeful he can play in the third preseason game.

"We anticipate early August. I see him being able to possibly get into preseason. Our goal would be week three (of the preseason)," Payton said. "That is where he is at and it wasn’t anything new and yet we were hoping the rest would help it out and we’re getting ahead of it.”

Payton also went into detail about the surgery Unger just had.

"At the end of the season on the x-ray he had a little bit of a space there where you would call a Lis Franc (injury) and you can make one of two decisions. Dr. (Robert) Anderson, who we think is one of the best foot guys in football felt like hey let’s rest it, no need for a procedure and when we got back (and) started in the offseason program it had increased a little bit and he felt like putting a screw it in now is going to allow him plenty of time to rehab."

