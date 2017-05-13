Saints welcome rookies with rookie minicamp

It's the official welcome to the NFL for Saints rookies.

"It's real. Definitely feels real just being around everybody," first round pick Marshon Lattimore said.

"It's different from college," third round pick Alvin Kamara said." Just getting in and getting my feet on even ground, just playbook things like that. It's different but I feel pretty good."

"It's kind of setting in," first round pick Ryan Ramcyzk said. "It's like 'I'm here; I'm with the team.' It's cool to be here and getting everything rolling."

For three days a combination of draft picks, undrafted free agents and tryout players made up the 81 participants in the Saints rookie minicamp. It's a camp that combines classroom install and on field implementation.

"Just a lot of plays being thrown at you and the pace of the game is a little faster," said third round pick Alex Anzalone. "You know, it's football. Same field, same goalposts and everything like that so it's pretty good."

This is Sean Payton's 11th rookie minicamp as Saints head coach, and he said adjusting to all aspects of life in the NFL is biggest challenge for these young guys to succeed.

"They're behind right now mentally and they're behind right now, physically. We just finished talking about it. Closing that gap by the time we start training camp that gives them the best opportunity to make the team. There'sno triple A, double A or single A. There's one team."

