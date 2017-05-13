Cyclist shot while riding with group in New Orleans East

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a bicyclist injured. The incident occurred Saturday morning near the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Wales Street.

According to a release, the victim has been identified as Chris Weiss of New Orleans. He is a member of the New Orleans Semi-Tough Cycling Club and was shot while riding with the club during their normal Saturday morning ride to Chef Menteur Pass. Weiss was brought to a local hospital where he is recovering.

The following was shared on a club member's Facebook page:

"We were on Bullard one block from the lake (8-9 riders) when Chris arched his back in pain and came to a stop. Most of us heard concussive sound before Chris got hit. At the time, we couldn't be sure whether it came from a backyard across the street or a truck coming beside us. Chris got hit in his oblique/kidney area. You could see the hole through both layers of his back pocket, bibs, and then skin. Covered and compressed, but still bleeding from a small clear-cut hole."

Weiss later said in a text:

"It was such a nice ride, and a beautiful morning. It's really unfortunate that there are people out there willing to play games with people's lives."

According to the release, this is the third incident where a bicyclist was shot in the past few months. The previous two involved the riders being shot with paintballs along Lakeshore Drive.

"This is the third and most serious time a club member has been shot while riding through the city," stated Townsend Myers, founder and president of the Semi-Tough Cycling Club. "We're beginning to feel like we've got targets on our backs. We need the NOPD to step up, find these criminals and help send a clear message that this is unacceptable."

Police say that the victim was shot with a BB or pellet.

The investigation into the incident continues. If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.