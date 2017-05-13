VIDEO: Cyclist shot while riding with group in New Orleans East

WARNING: VIDEO MAY CONTAIN FOUL LANGUAGE

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a bicyclist injured. The incident occurred Saturday morning near the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Wales Street, police say.

According to a release, the victim has been identified as Chris Weiss of New Orleans. He is a member of the New Orleans Semi-Tough Cycling Club and was shot while riding with the club during their normal Saturday morning ride to Chef Menteur Pass. Weiss was brought to a local hospital where he is recovering.

The following was shared on a club member's Facebook page:

"We were on Bullard one block from the lake (8-9 riders) when Chris arched his back in pain and came to a stop. Most of us heard concussive sound before Chris got hit. At the time, we couldn't be sure whether it came from a backyard across the street or a truck coming beside us. Chris got hit in his oblique/kidney area. You could see the hole through both layers of his back pocket, bibs, and then skin. Covered and compressed, but still bleeding from a small clear-cut hole."

Weiss later said in a text:

"It was such a nice ride, and a beautiful morning. It's really unfortunate that there are people out there willing to play games with people's lives."

According to the release, this is the third incident where a bicyclist was shot in the past few months. The previous two involved the riders being shot with paintballs along Lakeshore Drive.

"This is the third and most serious time a club member has been shot while riding through the city," stated Townsend Myers, founder and president of the Semi-Tough Cycling Club. "We're beginning to feel like we've got targets on our backs. We need the NOPD to step up, find these criminals and help send a clear message that this is unacceptable."

The investigation into the incident continues. If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.